Kenneth Zohore determined to fight for West Brom future

Kenneth Zohore of West Bromwich Albion.

Signed from Cardiff in a deal potentially worth £8million back in 2019, Zohore has struggled to make an impact at The Hawthorns.

The Dane spent last season on loan at Millwall, scoring twice in 10 Championship starts for Gary Rowett’s side.

And with Ismael known to want to sign another out-and-out centre-forward before the transfer window closes, Zohore playing opportunities are again likely to be l imited.

The boss, though, has revealed the 27-year-old is doing what he can to force his way into his long-term plans. Ken I have to say, has raised his intensity for sure,” Ismael said.

“At the beginning, we had some concerns about whether he can play at our intensity.

“But over the last 10 days we have seen we are on the right way with him.

“Strikers of that type you will need in the Championship, he can help us. He can score goals. He has the quality and he is part of the process.

“It’s up to him now to put the performances in on the pitch.

“My job, with the staff, is to make sure that he has the clarity in his head to know exactly what he has to do.

“I hope he can confirm what we have seen over the last 10 days.”

Meanwhile, Ismael revealed he’s been hugely impressed with Albion’s experienced players.

“Here we have players with a lot of experience,” he said.

“They have played at a high level, they have high standards and they have high expectations

“We’ve got a long way to go, 46 games of hard work.

“But I think we have everything to be successful.