Jack Grealish: I know how Messi has felt after Aston Villa exit

Messi shed tears on Sunday at a farewell press conference ahead of an expected move to Paris Saint Germain.
And Grealish, who left Villa for Manchester City last week, revealed his own emotion at leaving Villa Park.
He said: “It was so tough. Everyone saw how (Lionel) Messi was (at Barcelona) – that’s exactly the way I felt. Before I left at the hotel I spoke to the team and the staff and the players and I teared up a little bit myself. But I felt like it was time for me to move on. I’ve always said how much I want to play Champions League football.” He added: “I’ve been a Villa fan since I was four. I went to the club when I was six. There will always be links there, especially with the big family I have, everyone is a Villa fan.
“But at the end of the day I’m a City player now and will concentrate on being successful here. I’ve come here to win silverware.”