Drink it in: Pub fans roar England through to Euro 2020 final - in pictures

England fans go wild at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

England secured their place in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy, their first major final since the World Cup final of 1966, after coming from behind in the semi-final to beat Denmark 2-1 in extra-time.

They will return to the national stadium to take on the Italians on Sunday after a dramatic game in front of nearly 60,000 fans.

Fans at the Old Bush Inn, in High Street, Albrighton, were among those celebrating the historic victory that sees England in a major football tournament final for the first time in 55 years.

Georgie Lawson and Reece Wise at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

England fans at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

England fans at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

Helen Wright, 67, a reflexologist, of Beechurst Gardens, Albrighton, who came to the pub with her partner Terry, said: “I’m a England fan. It’s been a great night.

“It’s been good. Great that there’s a good mix of people here, old and young. It adds to the atmosphere.”

Tom Gwilt, 35, a carpenter of Albert Road, Albrighton, said: “It’s a bit like watching Wolves all over again.

England fans at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

England fans at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

Paul Taylor, Deb Holdcroft, Alex Holdcroft, Sam Taylor, Luke Taylor and Jon Holdcroft at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

“You never know what’s going to happen from one move to the next.

“I’m still recovering from Saturday’s game though. I was here as well for that match.

“Grealish is a great impact substitute for them. It’s been great the way the team have played him.

“I don’t agree that he should be on from the start. They’ve played him just right.”

Helen and Terry Wright at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

England fans at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

England fans at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

Matt Hicken, 42, a salesman from Ironbridge, said: “I think the game was all right, but they could have been another goal up at half time.”

Alistair Whittle, 29, an administrator, of Cosford, said: “I wanted us to be 2-0 up so we could bring the best players off and rest them for the final.”

James Stacey, 38, a clerk, from Cosford, said: “I’m originally from the Scotlands, in Wolverhampton, and I’m a diehard England and Wolves fan. I thought we were going to win 2-1 or 3-1 with Sterling and Kane scoring.

“Football is coming home. They have played really well.”

Will Hurrell, Aaron Ditchburn, Corren Buxton and Taum Darnborough at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

England fans at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

Aaron Ditchburn wears the flag with pride at The Old Bush Inn, Albrighton

Aaron Ditchburn, 20, a technician, was among several customers based at RAF Cosford nearby who came to watch the semi-final.

He was the focus of plenty of laughter after shaving the cross of St George on his chest ahead of the game.

“It’s coming home," he said. "It’s got to after tonight’s result. It’s the best ever.

“I always do it whenever we play a big match. I do it myself for a laugh.”

Lee James, 20, from Cosford, said: “I’m a big England fan. I was hoping for a clean sheet performance from the lads and a couple of goals.

“Only another 90 minutes to go. This win will mean nothing if they don’t go on to win on Sunday.”

Chef Angus Flounders, is the operator of Angus Bar & Grill which is based at the public house.

He said: “I run a separate business and work in tandem with the pub licensee. Trade has been picking up since we reopened after the restrictions were lifted a month ago. We’ve been doing okay thanks to the Euros and the people coming in to watch the match on the screens.

“It’s been really busy with the football.

“I have a good team here and want to thank them for their efforts.