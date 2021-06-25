Aston Villa determined to keep Jack Grealish as contract talks begin

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa. (AMA)

The 25-year-old’s future is once again the subject of intense speculation with reports on Friday claiming City were close to agreeing a British record £100million transfer for his services.

But Villa are yet to receive any contact from any club and remain determined to hold on to their most prized asset.

Discussions over a new, improved deal for Grealish are understood to have begun last week. Grealish, who is currently part of England’s Euro 2020 squad, signed a new five-year contract with his boyhood club only last September.

City boss Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of Grealish and the Premier League champions have indicated they will make a formal bid once the Euros have finished.

But Villa remain committed to starting next season with Grealish still on board. Backed by billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, Villa have spent more than £300m on new signings since returning to the Premier League two years ago.

This summer they have already broken their transfer record with the capture of Emi Buendia from Norwich in a £38m deal. Their strategy for the summer window was drawn up with the basis Grealish would be staying at Villa Park.

Grealish, a product of the club’s academy, has made more than 200 senior appearances and has recently completed the most productive season of his career, despite missing nearly a third of it through injury.