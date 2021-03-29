Dean Smith: England disappointment ‘will fire up' Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

Konsa has been dubbed Villa’s ‘Mr Consistent’ by the boss for his performances at the heart of defence this season.

The 23-year-old was mooted for a Three Lions call-up this month but ultimately missed out on Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

Smith is confident Konsa will respond to any disappointment in the right manner.

He said: “There are always going to be people who are unlucky. There are lots of players Gareth has to choose from and I don’t envy the role he has got in making those decisions.

“I hope not getting called up serves as that fire to keep improving and keep getting better. There is still time to change people’s minds and get into that Euro 2020 squad.”

Konsa, who started his career at Charlton and has represented England at under-21 level, played under Smith at Brentford before joining Villa for £12million in summer 2019.

His displays this season in a team which has challenged in the top half of the Premier League have won no shortage of acclaim but Smith believes there is plenty more to come.

He added: “Ezri has been our Mr Consistent this season. He has been excellent. There isn’t a game this season I can think of where someone has got the better of him. It has been a sign of his progress and he has not even hit his ceiling yet. There is plenty more to come from Ezri.