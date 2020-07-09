I'm here to win trophies, says new AFC Telford United hitman Jason Oswell

The 27-year-old Bucks hot-shot completed his move to the New Bucks Head from National League side Wrexham at the beginning of this month.

Oswell, who has been prolific with Newtown and Stockport County and played in the Football League with Morecambe, believes boss Cowan has stolen a march on rivals with his off-season business.

“I want to get my love back for the game. I’ve achieved some personal goals in the last few years but now I want to win titles and trophies, and experience what we did at Newtown,” Oswell told AFC Telford's website.

“Everything is in place for Telford to be very strong this year, they’ve made some good signings and Gavin Cowan has been ahead of the game in his preparation and it has given me a real buzz back that I’ve not had for a while.”

Oswell's one full season at National North level saw him fire Stockport County to the play-offs, with 28 goals along the way enough for the player of the year gong.

That was after a prolific three seasons with Cymru Premier side Newtown, where Oswell helped the Robins qualify for the Europa League – where he netted twice against Malta champions Valletta as Newtown won their first ever game in the competition.

Oswell, a target of Cowan's for three years, added: “Gavin Cowan was on to me very quickly after the season finished. Telford came in and I told the Wrexham gaffer I couldn’t take any chances, as I knew there was only a slim chance of a deal there.”