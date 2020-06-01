Titles for the Daffs and Corries

The Daffs, who will be the last winners of the league due to next season’s restructure, have claimed the crown on the points per game method after the action was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welsh FA last week decided to blow the final whistle on all the league action this season and the final standings have now been decided.

Llanidloes are deserved champions, having been 16 points clear of their closest rivals when the campaign was curtailed. During the lockdown, manager Hugh Clarke has stepped up to become director of football, with Dave Jarman the new first-team manager and Adam Worton remaining as assistant boss.

Llanidloes suffered just one league defeat all season, against Llandrindod Wells who were third in the table when the season ended prematurely.

But the Spa side have been declared runners-up, pipping local rivals Builth Wells with the final table being calculated on the points per game method.

Brecon Corries have achieved the first step of their five year-plan by gaining promotion as champions of the Mid Wales League (South).

Corries switched from South Wales to Mid Wales football last summer and have run away with the title.

Their record, when the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was a perfect 16 wins from 16 game with a staggering 143 goals scored and just two conceded.

From day one when they recorded a 16-0 victory at Presteigne Reserves it was evident they would take some stopping.

But their incredible 27-0 win at Knighton Town Reserves will have to be expunged from the record books following Knighton’s withdrawal from the league.

Corries’ Joel Evans will receive the McCartneys Cup, awarded to the league’s top marksman, after netting 40 league goals.

Llanidloes Town Reserves are runners-up, just finishing above last season’s champions Talgarth Town.