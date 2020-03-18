FIFA 20 Ultimate QuaranTeam: Wolves, West Brom, Walsall and Aston Villa set to go head to head in gaming tournament

We've seen games of noughts and crosses and connect four between football clubs on social media, some clubs have even repeated memorable games on their Youtube channels - but we're now set to see a whole new contest, on a digital pitch.

FIFA 20 is the most popular football video game on the planet, and now we're set to see the likes of Wolves, West Brom, Walsall, Aston Villa and Shrewsbury Town go head to head in a global contest.

Dubbed FIFA 20 Ultimate 'QuaranTeam' - the idea has taken off after being launched by League Two side Leyton Orient, with more than 100 teams from around the world taking part. But what is it?

What is FIFA 20 Ultimate QuaranTeam?

In it's most simple terms, FIFA 20 Ultimate QuaranTeam is a tournament between clubs featuring on EA Sports' video game, with sides going head to head to decide a winner.

128 teams will take part in the straight knockout competition, with clubs choosing who will pick up the pad for their side.

The clubs have been drawn against one another in a classic style - and should they win, will go through to the next round.

The team that progresses and wins in the final will be named champion - simple.

Who is in the tournament - who's playing for them? And who are they playing?

Having taken off following the suspension of the EFL and Premier League, the tournament has seen a rapid rise across Twitter.

Wolves, West Brom, Walsall, Aston Villa and Shrewsbury Town have all signed up.

Wolves have yet to confirm who'll be taking the reins for the club in the tournament, but have their own eSports team - so could have a professional player taking part for them.

They've been drawn against Australian side Adelaide United - fortunately, with games taking place online, there'll be no long journey to make.

West Brom have drawn a glamorous opponent in Ajax - on-loan forward Callum Robinson will be taking part for the Baggies.

Aston Villa will also take on a Dutch opponent in VVV-Venlo. We're yet to hear just who will be holding the controller for the Premier League side, although Jack Grealish is a known fan of the game.

Walsall have drawn Roma in the first round, they've nominated striker Elijah Adebayo to represent the club against the Italian giants.

Meanwhile, Shropshire's own Shrewsbury Town face Premier League side Burnley. That tie could prove quite the upset, especially considering the Clarets have a professional eSports player taking part against one of Salop's media team.

Some other big names set to feature include Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace), Neal Maupay (Brighton) and Todd Cantwell (Norwich).

Every team will be playing as themselves, but with all players rated equally - so the playing field is levelled.

When is it happening and can I watch my team take part?

Some clubs already have set-up dedicated accounts on game streaming platform Twitch, so fans will be able to watch their team take part.

Other clubs may well produce content on the tournament themselves.

FIFA fan and Love Island star Iain Sterling has expressed a desire to commentate, as has professional football commentator Guy Mowbray.

The tournament itself will take place over the coming days and weeks, with clubs likely to sort out specific times between themselves for games.

With 128 teams involved, there will be five rounds to make the final.

Why is the tournament happening?

Well, with no actual football happening for the foreseeable future, what's the next best thing?

On top of that, money's also being raised through the tournament for good causes.

Having set-up a JustGiving page, Leyton Orient are aiming to raise £50,000 for several causes.

👏 It's been amazing to see everyone's involvement so far in the tournament!



This started small, but we have the chance to create a real difference for two great charities, and EFL clubs on the brink of survival.



75 per cent of the money raised will go to the EFL to help clubs manage through the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, whilst the other 25 per cent will be split between the Mind charity and funding the all-important COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser by WHO.

You can donate to the cause here.