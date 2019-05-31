Shrewsbury Town confirm signing of Daniel Udoh from AFC Telford

Udoh joins on a two-year-deal from the Bucks, having scored 26 times for the Bucks last season.

“I am buzzing to be here,” Udoh said

“I can’t wait to just get started. After speaking to Fejiri [Okenabirhie] and my agent I couldn’t have asked for a better place to be.

"This is a really good club and has the feel of a place going somewhere. I want to be a part of something fresh and somewhere where I can get better.

“I know how good Shrewsbury are at pushing players on – similar to the likes of Fey. I want to get better and improve my game. Here I feel like I can do that.

“For me last season has gone, it’s now about working hard with Shrewsbury and helping the team - hopefully, by gods grace, I can do that.”

The striker makes the step up from National League North knowing how big the jump is, having played in the EFL during his time at Crewe Alexandra.

Advertising

"When I played Football League I was a bit younger," he said.

"Now I’m older and I have learnt a lot. I have scored some goals, so now I’m definitely ready for the challenge that I am about to take.

“Now I have an opportunity, so I need to work myself into the team. It helps that I know half the team already.

“The management have told me what their plans are and what they aim to do. Hopefully, Shrewsbury is the place that kick starts my career.

“It will be good to train every day and be back into football full-time. As soon as the season starts I want to push on from there.”