Adama Traore predicts Wolves goals will come

Wolves have netted 12 in 12 games – apart from the bottom five teams only Newcastle have netted fewer – and missed chances proved costly when they had to settle for a point despite a great performance at Arsenal on Sunday.

Traore says all the players, himself included, are working hard to rectify that.

“We need to finish our chances – we’re working on it,” he told the Express & Star.

“It’s been a good start but we want to keep going, everyone wants more.

“There’s room to improve, we can do better in the final end, me too.

“We’ll get there, we’ll keep working.”

Traore only came on in the 75th minute but enjoyed an eventful cameo in which he almost scored when through on goal and then teed up Morgan Gibbs-White who hit the bar in injury time.

He said of his chance: “It was a good save but I’m still working for these final details.

“It was great to take Arsenal on and the team did a great performance, working so hard for 90 minutes. The team work so hard.

“We deserved one more goal, because we had so many chances.

“After the international break we’ll be back strong again.”

Meanwhile, Wolves will have to fork out £250,000 to pay towards a £5million leaving present for outgoing Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore.

It’s understood that Wolves were ‘not comfortable’ with the controversial proposal, which was put forward by Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck.

However, it was passed at a meeting of Premier League and club bosses yesterday. It is not clear which way Wolves voted, with Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy saying 'all clubs' supported it.

Scudamore will receive the payment over a three-year period ‘in recognition of his outstanding work’. Scudamore receives a reported £2.5m a year in pay and bonuses.