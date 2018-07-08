Beer we go! Send us your World Cup photos for the chance to win

England are through to a World Cup semi-final for the first time in 28 years. Now can the Three Lions make it all the way and bring football home?

After beating Sweden, England now have to do it all again against Croatia - and we want to see how you're getting in the World Cup spirit.

VOTE in our England poll here:

Are you flying the flag or wearing fancy dress? Have you decorated the house or dressed up the dog? Or are you out in Russia?

However you're getting behind England, we want to see your pictures.

We'll feature a selection online and in print, and the person who sends in the best England snap will win a free case of beer to enjoy during Saturday's quarter final (see below for full terms and conditions).

Tweet your pictures to @ShropshireStar, send them us on Facebook or upload them using the form below (you'll need to log in first). Please include the location and names of anyone featured in the photos.

Terms and conditions