Beer we go! Send us your World Cup photos for the chance to win
Send us your World Cup photos and you could win a free case of beer!
England are through to a World Cup semi-final for the first time in 28 years. Now can the Three Lions make it all the way and bring football home?
After beating Sweden, England now have to do it all again against Croatia - and we want to see how you're getting in the World Cup spirit.
VOTE in our England poll here:
Are you flying the flag or wearing fancy dress? Have you decorated the house or dressed up the dog? Or are you out in Russia?
However you're getting behind England, we want to see your pictures.
We'll feature a selection online and in print, and the person who sends in the best England snap will win a free case of beer to enjoy during Saturday's quarter final (see below for full terms and conditions).
Tweet your pictures to @ShropshireStar, send them us on Facebook or upload them using the form below (you'll need to log in first). Please include the location and names of anyone featured in the photos.
Terms and conditions
- Entrants must be aged 18 or over and live in the Shropshire Star's circulation area.
- Photos must be received by 10am on Tuesday, July 10.
- The winner will be contacted by phone, email, or Twitter, where appropriate.
- The winner must be able to collect their prize from the Shropshire Star's offices in Ketley, Telford.
- No cash or other alternative prizes are available.
- The judge (the editor) will choose their favourite England World Cup photo.
- The editor's decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- The entrant must own the copyright to the submitted photo, which should be sent in JPEG form.
- By submitting photos, entrants agree to the photo being used by the Shropshire Star online and/or in print.
- Images must not contain any inappropriate or offensive content (see MNA Media content standards here)
