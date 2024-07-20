Shropshire will always be a special place for Kevin Sharp

And with the two sides meeting this weekend in a 50-over clash at Wellington Cricket Club, the ex-Worcester head coach will have torn allegiances.

Sharp, who played for Yorkshire between 1976 and 1992, before becoming Shropshire's pro in 1993 will be a guest at the game, as the minor county test themselves against one of the powerhouses of English cricket.

And the 65-year-old, who ended up staying in Shropshire for five years while captaining Bridgnorth in club cricket for three, says he will always have positive memories of the county.

"I came to Shropshire in a bit of a mess," Sharp reminisced. "I was released by Yorkshire as a player. That came as a shock.

"I was second team captain in my last year and I thought that was going to continue. Yorkshire had a tradition of having a senior player as second team captain.

"I was under the impression that would continue and it did not and I was released with only a week or two left of the season.

"I was in a bit of a mess with no job, my first-class cricket career had gone and I struggled a bit.

"I eventually met my wife Jan, and I began to rebuild my life - her family live in Shropshire, but it was a tough couple of years.