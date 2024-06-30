Dillon Pennington receives first England call up

The Three Lions take on West Indies in a three-match series starting on the 10th of July at Lord's - a game which will also be the last Test Match for England legend James Anderson after more than 20 years.

Pennington, formerly of Worcestershire, but now at Nottinghamshire, came through the Shropshire ranks.

He went to Wrekin College, and his impressive form so far this campaign has led to his first call-up to the national team.

Pennington, who made his Shropshire debut back in 2017, also plays for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League.

He last played for Shrewsbury in May 2023 taking 2-28 from 10 overs in their Birmingham Premier Division game against Halesowen.

Talented wicket-keeper batter from Surrey, Jamie Smith has also been called up to the squad.