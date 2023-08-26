Young Lion Theo Wylie hits tons of runs

Theo Wylie

The all-rounder followed up a notable 150 for a junior invitational England XI against Australia under-19s as England downed Ireland under-19s yesterday.

The 17-year-old, from Rugeley, smashed a blistering 111 from 76 balls, including 17 boundaries, as as the Young Lions eased to success against Ireland’s tourists.

Wylie, who attends Shrewsbury School, also bowls left-arm spin and claimed 2-22.

Rhys Lewis, another Shrewsbury School student, was also in action for the Young Lions and the bowler took figures of 2-56 with a quick-fire 29 late on boosting his side in their 131-run victory at Haslegrave in Loughborough.

Wylie, who is not 18 until January, struck 13 fours and four sixes.

He fired 23 boundaries earlier in the week for 150 from 118 deliveries against the Aussies.

Warwickshire academy rookie Wylie has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the senior game having made his bow for Shropshire in NCCA Trophy and one-day action.

He opened up for promotion-chasing Shifnal in the Birmingham League Premier Division Two this summer and came through the youth set-up at Staffordshire. Wylie is originally from Rugeley.