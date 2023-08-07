Tough day for Shropshire after record stand

Ollie Westbury is not out overnight

Sam Young and David Scott re-wrote a chapter of Dorset’s record books with an unbroken partnership of 415.

The hosts had been reduced to 20-2 following early strikes by Ben Roberts and Jack Home.

But then Young and Scott took charge and their third wicket stand was a record for any Dorset wicket in the competition and also the highest for any wicket by any county against Shropshire.

Dorset’s previous record partnership was 269 for the first wicket between Gordon Tovey and Philip Hopkins against Berkshire at Dorchester in 1947.

Although a Dorset best, Young and Scott’s effort was 16 short of equalling the competition’s third wicket partnership record of 431 between Ed Ballard and Tanveer Sikander for Hertfordshire against Buckinghamshire in 2015.

Former Somerset batter Young was unbeaten on 217 when Dorset’s innings ended on 435-2 after 90 overs, just two short of equalling the county’s record individual score made by Nick Park against Wiltshire in 2009.

Scott’s 183 not out was also his career-best.