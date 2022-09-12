Shropshire pals changing future of women’s cricket

Joe Leach and Ed Foster at Old Trafford

Ed Foster and Joe Leach are both former Shropshire and Shrewsbury cricketers and they have created a new cricket brand, NEXX, allowing women to access specifically designed equipment.

The premise is to provide female cricketers with kit that is specifically designed to suit their needs, rather than having to make do with kit designed for men, which is often too big and bulky.

The pair have both been involved in the game for a long time. Foster was captain of Shrewsbury when they won the national knockout in 2011, and he also captained Shropshire to victory when they won the MCCA Trophy final.

Leach has gone on to captain Worcestershire and has taken 395 wickets in first-class cricket. The all-rounder is still recognised as one of the best new ball bowlers in the country.

Alex Hartley

England World Cup winner and TMS pundit Alex Hartley is the brand's first ambassador.

Foster believes the current options for female cricketers are not fit for purpose.

He said: "At the moment, many girls and women are having to make do with equipment designed for men, and that equipment in most cases doesn't fit.

"It is either too big, too heavy or too bulky, or the straps are too long. Ultimately, it is not really fit for purpose.

"As far as we can see, there is no one out there really taking hold of this and trying to address the problem.

"Joe and I have got some good relationships with female cricketers who have been involved with similar programmes that we have been in the past."

The 37-year-old is hoping to design a kit that specifically suits the needs of female cricketers.

He continued: "I think one thing that really hit the nail on the head was a conversation with Alex Hartley on receiving her first bit of kit.

"She said it is the first time she has had equipment that fits her.

"This is a woman that has won a World Cup for England and has played internationally for years. She has competed at the top level without equipment which is appropriate for her."

Leach and Foster have played together for many years, and although they do not share the cricket field anymore, they remain good friends and are now in business together.

Foster continued: "Joe and I have known each other for a long time. We have played together and won trophies for Shrewsbury and Shropshire.

"And Joe has gone on to lead Worcester and do extremely well from there.

"We stay close, even though we live in different parts of the country. Our families get on well, and we have kids of the same age. We are good friends."