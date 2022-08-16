Shifnal’s struggles go on despite batting trio’s efforts

In what was their third consecutive loss, Shifnal made a good start with an impressive 72 from Jack Edwards, 31 from Matt Denver and 33 from Ethan Jamieson.

But after reaching 158-2, Shifnal’s progress was checked and they finally ended up on 251-9 from their 50 overs.

Berkswell were reduced to 30-2 at the start of their reply but former Warwickshire man Ateeq Javid and ex-Middlesex batter Neil Dexter then took centre stage.

The duo shared a third-wicket stand of 156 before Dexter fell for 90. But Javid ended unbeaten on 99 to see his side to a seven-wicket success.

Shrewsbury also tasted defeat as they lost to Ombersley by 88 runs.

The Worcestershire side were asked to bat first and rattled up a daunting total of 374-6.

Former Worcestershire skipper Daryl Mitchell led the way with 100 with Liam Gwynne (76) and Joshua Dell (58) offering support.

In reply, Shrewsbury were dismissed for 286. George Hargrave and Rob Foster both made half-centuries.

In Premier Two, bottom-of-the-table Wem secured a surprise victory over Bromsgrove.

Wem batted first and and clocked up 243-5 thanks mainly to an impressive 81 not out from Chris Peel Jr and 69 from Shropshire all-rounder Graham Wagg.

James Astley then led the way with the ball as Wem dismissed their hosts for 163. Astley picked up 4-25 while Wagg completed a fine individual display with 3-36.

Bridgnorth suffered a narrow loss as the went down by just four runs away to Dorridge.

The hosts made the most of the favourable batting conditions to make 275 with Ben Shepperson scoring 112 and Ashish Chakrapani 82. David Exall was the pick of the Bridgnorth attack, toiling away for figures of 5-48 while Sam Baugh bagged 3-48.

In reply, Exall (41) and Michael Hill (40) helped Bridgnorth to 116-2 as they set about their chase.

Ben Lees, (61) and Ian Greogory (30) continued the push but the visitors fell just short as they were bowled out for 271 with two balls of their 50 overs remaining.

Worfield also tasted defeat, as they lost by three wickets at home to West Bromwich Dartmouth.

Ross Aucott (67 not out), Laurence Pickin (43) and Warwickshire skipper Will Rhodes (42) helped Worfield to 245-8.

In reply, Dartmouth reached their target in the 47th over.