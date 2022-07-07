Shrewsbury cricketer George Hargrave makes history

Score

Former Shrewsbury School student Hargrave, 22, ran riot on day two of the four-day Varsity contest with a breathtaking unbeaten 322 from 385 balls.

His knock was not only a record score for Oxford University, it was also the highest innings in the annual fixture’s long history of almost 200 years and 175 matches.

The captain’s supreme innings included 36 fours and one six – before his Oxford side declared on 577/8 from 135 overs at the Oxford University Parks.

His latest mammoth effort continues a staggering run for Hargrave against Cambridge in Varsity clashes. He has now struck tons four years in a row since beginning his studies at the university.

The opening batter’s name was etched into the record books yesterday when he reached 315, taking him beyond India’s Sam Agarwal’s previous highest score (313) for the university club in 2013. He has previously struck Varsity centuries in 2019 (146), 2020 (100) as well as at Lord’s in 2021.

Hargrave became Birmingham League side Shrewsbury’s youngest ever first-teamer, aged 15, in 2014 and was selected for the prestigious Bunbury Festival.

The former Warwickshire academy youngster, who was born in Walsall, has represented Shropshire in minor counties cricket. An unbeaten century on his debut helped Shropshire to victory over Cornwall last summer.

He has notched more than 3,000 runs for Shrewsbury’s first XI and struck 93 in one of just two innings for his club side in the Birmingham League this season.

Cambridge yesterday closed on 181/4 from their 57 overs with play restarting at 11am on day three today.