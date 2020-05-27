Adrian Collins takes to the saddle in cricket fundraiser

Adrian Collins, who is a keen cyclist, has drawn up a series of routes for next month’s eight-day cycle around Shropshire, in which he will raise funds for Chance to Shine and Blood Cancer UK.

Cricket clubs around Shropshire may be beginning to slowly open their nets for socially-distancing sessions, but many of the picturesque locations have been eerily quiet in recent months due to the pandemic.

But Collins’ route will see him visit 54 clubs, where he plans to take a picture at each ground. He has already raised £450 of an initial £500 target.

“With the lockdown easing slightly, I have decided to get on my bike and see what I can do to help raise some money for charity,” said Collins.

“The coronavirus crisis has had a serious impact on the abilities of all charities to raise funds.

“I have chosen Chance to Shine and Blood Cancer UK as they are two charities which I have had some dealings with, and know of the excellent job they do in their fields.

“I’m looking forward to getting out on the country roads in Shropshire to visit all the cricket grounds which have sadly fallen silent this summer due to the virus.”

Chance to Shine gives children the chance to play and develop in cricket. To support Collins visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/acsbigbikeride