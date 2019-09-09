Menu

Wem Cricket Club are crowned champions

By Dave Cooper | Cricket | Published:

Wem have been crowned Shropshire Cricket League champions.

They beat Ludlow by 12 runs in their final game to clinch the title for the second successive year.

They join Pelsall, Astwood Bank and Walmley in the play-offs for a place in the Birmingham League. The sides will play each other in a mini-league with the top two going up.

Those games take place next Saturday and Sunday and on Saturday, September 21. The fixtures are announced tomorrow.

