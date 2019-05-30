Menu

Oswestry trio named in 13-man Shropshire squad for Trophy tie

Cricket | Published:

Three players from host club Oswestry are named in a 13-man Shropshire squad for Sunday’s Unicorns Knockout Trophy match against Cumberland.

Warrick Fynn

Oswestry trio Warrick Fynn, Joe Carrasco and Ben Roberts are in the squad for the second round tie.

Shropshire will finalise their XI closer to the start of the game.

The county’s Twenty20 captain Ross Aucott is ruled out through injury.

Sunday’s match starts at 11am, with admission free for spectators.

