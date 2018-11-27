Worcestershire 2019 fixtures announced

Pears open up their season in division two of the County Championship in the first week of April, playing through until mid-September.

They were relegated from division one last season, winning just twice and losing 10 times.

2019 FIXTURES - Worcestershire CCC open the 2019 @CountyChamp campaign vs @leicsccc on Thursday 11th April. Our first home game is against @DurhamCricket on Tuesday 14th May🏏 pic.twitter.com/Hs6SdzEhNG — Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) November 27, 2018

Their full list of fixtures for the 2019 season can be seen below:

Key: CC2 (County Championship Division two) 50L (Royal London One-Day Cup)

April

05 Cambridge MCCU - Fenner's UNI

11 Leicestershire - The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road CC 2

17 Lancashire Emirates - Old Trafford 50L

21 Leicestershire - The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road 50L

24 Durham - New Road 50L

26 Northamptonshire - Northampton 50L

28 Warwickshire - New Road 50L

May

01 Nottinghamshire - New Road 50L

04 Yorkshire - New Road 50L

06 Derbyshire - The County Ground, Derby 50L

14 Durham - New Road CC 2

20 Lancashire - Emirates Old Trafford CC 2

27 Middlesex - New Road CC 2

June

10 Lancashire - New Road CC 2

17 Sussex - New Road CC 2

25 Australia A - New Road TOM 1

30 Glamorgan - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff CC 2

July

07 Derbyshire - New Road CC 2

13 Durham - Emirates Riverside CC 2

21 Gloucestershire - Cheltenham CC 2

August

07 Australia - New Road TOM 3

18 Northamptonshire - Northampton CC 2

September

10 Glamorgan - New Road CC 2

16 Gloucestershire - New Road CC 2

23 Sussex - The 1st Central County Ground CC 2