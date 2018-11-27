Menu

Worcestershire 2019 fixtures announced

Cricket | Published:

Fixtures for Worcestershire's upcoming 2019 season have been announced.

Pears open up their season in division two of the County Championship in the first week of April, playing through until mid-September.

They were relegated from division one last season, winning just twice and losing 10 times.

Their full list of fixtures for the 2019 season can be seen below:

Key: CC2 (County Championship Division two) 50L (Royal London One-Day Cup)

April

05 Cambridge MCCU - Fenner's UNI

11 Leicestershire - The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road CC 2

17 Lancashire Emirates - Old Trafford 50L

21 Leicestershire - The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road 50L

24 Durham - New Road 50L

26 Northamptonshire - Northampton 50L

28 Warwickshire - New Road 50L

May

01 Nottinghamshire - New Road 50L

04 Yorkshire - New Road 50L

06 Derbyshire - The County Ground, Derby 50L

14 Durham - New Road CC 2

20 Lancashire - Emirates Old Trafford CC 2

27 Middlesex - New Road CC 2

June

10 Lancashire - New Road CC 2

17 Sussex - New Road CC 2

25 Australia A - New Road TOM 1

30 Glamorgan - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff CC 2

July

07 Derbyshire - New Road CC 2

13 Durham - Emirates Riverside CC 2

21 Gloucestershire - Cheltenham CC 2

August

07 Australia - New Road TOM 3

18 Northamptonshire - Northampton CC 2

September

10 Glamorgan - New Road CC 2

16 Gloucestershire - New Road CC 2

23 Sussex - The 1st Central County Ground CC 2

Cricket Sport

