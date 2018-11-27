Advertising
Worcestershire 2019 fixtures announced
Fixtures for Worcestershire's upcoming 2019 season have been announced.
Pears open up their season in division two of the County Championship in the first week of April, playing through until mid-September.
They were relegated from division one last season, winning just twice and losing 10 times.
Their full list of fixtures for the 2019 season can be seen below:
Key: CC2 (County Championship Division two) 50L (Royal London One-Day Cup)
April
05 Cambridge MCCU - Fenner's UNI
11 Leicestershire - The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road CC 2
17 Lancashire Emirates - Old Trafford 50L
21 Leicestershire - The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road 50L
24 Durham - New Road 50L
26 Northamptonshire - Northampton 50L
28 Warwickshire - New Road 50L
May
01 Nottinghamshire - New Road 50L
04 Yorkshire - New Road 50L
06 Derbyshire - The County Ground, Derby 50L
14 Durham - New Road CC 2
20 Lancashire - Emirates Old Trafford CC 2
27 Middlesex - New Road CC 2
June
10 Lancashire - New Road CC 2
17 Sussex - New Road CC 2
25 Australia A - New Road TOM 1
30 Glamorgan - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff CC 2
July
07 Derbyshire - New Road CC 2
13 Durham - Emirates Riverside CC 2
21 Gloucestershire - Cheltenham CC 2
August
07 Australia - New Road TOM 3
18 Northamptonshire - Northampton CC 2
September
10 Glamorgan - New Road CC 2
16 Gloucestershire - New Road CC 2
23 Sussex - The 1st Central County Ground CC 2
