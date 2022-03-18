Telford's Shabaz Masoud targeting 'serious titles' in 2022 ahead of Yoan Boyeaux test

Shabaz Masoud. Credit: MTK Global

The undefeated 9-0 super-bantamweight, who honed his skills at Wellington Boxing Academy in Telford, fought in November in the biggest fight of his career to date, dominating experienced Argentinian Diego Alberto Ruiz.

Masoud is adamant that every fight must be a ‘step up’ and in his upcoming opponent Boyeaux he faces a stern test.

“I feel really good – I’ve trained really hard in this camp and I’m excited to put on another performance,” Masoud said.

“It’s a step up. That’s the aim every single time, step up and fight better opposition.

“This guy has fought for a world title against Naoya Inoue, he’s fought former world champion Paul Butler. He’s been in there with a lot of good fighters, he even fought Carl Frampton on his third fight.

“He’s very experienced and has a very good record. Me beating him will look amazing on my behalf. It makes me look even better. I know what level I am, so every time I get in there and beat these guys, it proves it once again.”

“He’s a very dangerous fighter, he has won 43 and only lost six. He has 26 knockouts, which is more than double the actual fights I’ve had.

“But I see a lot of flaws and I’m looking forward to exploiting them.”

Masoud is one of the brightest up and coming talents in the sport and had several promoters chasing his signature – after previously signing with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

But the 26-year-old recently signed for new promotion Probellum, and will make his debut for the company against Boyeaux at their event Probellum Evolution in Dubai on Saturday, March 19.

“A few promotions wanted me but to be honest, Probellum was by far the best,” Masoud added.

“They’re taking over boxing very soon with the way they are signing people and the boxers they already have. I felt it was the right move for me to grow.

“There was a few promoters after me but at the end of the day you have to do what is best for you.”

“I’ve boxed abroad a few times as an amateur so it’s nothing new to me, but this time I want to put on a very big performance.

“Especially being out in Dubai there are a lot of opportunities there, so putting on a good performance will let people know I’m the new kid coming through.

“It will be amazing to fight out there.”

Although he still has to overcome the opponent in front of him, the ‘Maverick’ is expecting a big 2022 in his blossoming career.

“Hopefully it will be a big year for me. I’m working hard,” he said.

“I’m letting my management and promotional team guide me in the right direction.

“I just told them that every fight I want to be stepping up and then fighting for a title. When I do a good job on this guy, I’ll be ready for some serious titles.”

“I want to try and get out again in the summer, maybe early July and then one or two before the end of the year.