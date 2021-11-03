Telford's Raheem Muhammad set for professional boxing debut

Raheem Muhammad and promoter Frank Warren

The 19-year-old, who turns 20 the week after his fight, will make his first ring walk for two years on Saturday as he begins his professional journey under the tutelage of promoter Frank Warren.

Having honed his skills at Len Woodhall Boxing Club, and with an extensive amateur career behind him, there are high hopes for the Telford boxer and the teenager is ready to tackle it head on.

"It's been so long that I've forgotten what it feels like coming up to a fight – all the nervous energy that you have," he told the Shropshire Star.

"But it's all good. This is the pro game and I have to think about it differently. It feels a lot different too, because training has been different.

"It's a mixture of nerves and excitement. I can't wait to get in there, don't get me wrong, but I also need to put on a performance – there's that pressure.

"The support I've had from family and friends has been unreal."

He is fighting on the undercard for Warren's event at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, which is live on BT Sport.

He is facing off with 3-11 Birmingham native Reiss Taylor – who has been dubbed the UK's shortest boxer at 4ft 11in tall.

But Muhammad is focused on his own game and proving that people should be excited about him.

"It's a massive occasion and I'm grateful to be on such a good card for my debut," he added.

"Not many people get that opportunity. I've been given it that's why there's pressure.

"I have to perform and I believe in myself. I know I will.

"It's a massive platform for me. I can't thank my coach enough and to be given this opportunity, I need to show everyone I deserve it.

"I've checked him out and I know what he's about, but I'm not really too focused on him.

"I'm more focused about what I've been learning in the gym with my coach and making sure I practice that what I'm in the ring."

The bout will be held at bantamweight in order to aid Muhammad's transition into professional boxing, but he intends to fight at super-flyweight in the future.

"This one will be at bantamweight because my coach wanted me to get used to no headguard and smaller gloves," he said.

"But for championship fights or any sort of title fight that comes up in the future, that will be at super-flyweight.

"My coach knows best and I put my trust in him. It's only one kilo more, which isn't a great difference, but he wants me to make the weight a bit more comfortably and be nice and strong.

"I might end up staying at bantamweight, but it's a case of seeing how I perform and how I feel when I'm in there.