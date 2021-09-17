Rising boxing star Raheem Muhammad takes steps into professional game

Raheem Muhammad and promoter Frank Warren

The 19-year-old, who honed his skills at Len Woodhall Boxing Club and had an extensive amateur career, has now gone professional.

Muhammad has signed on with Frank Warren and is the latest star to fight under the Queensbury Promotions banner – which will see him perform live on BT Sport.

"I'm over the moon to be honest," Muhammad told the Shropshire Star.

"It's every boxer in England's dream to be signed with either Frank or Eddie Hearn because they're the biggest in the UK.

"It's a massive opportunity that I'm taking with both hands. I'm going to prove that I belong to be signed here and I deserve this big chance.

"Boxing live on BT Sport is perfect to get my name out there.

"Being young and trying to make a name for myself, getting on a big platform like that really does help me do it.

"It allows me to showcase what I'm about and brings Telford to the map as well. I want to be representing where I'm from."

The super-flyweight has not fought in almost two years and is now targeting his first professional bout for November.

He now trains in Manchester with experienced coach Lee Beard and spars regularly with former Olympian Qais Ashfaq.

He added: "I'm there with good people and a good coach who has been in the game a long time and knows all the ins and outs. I'm being well looked after.

"I have plans to have my first fight in November.

"I'm looking forward to it, it's not that far around the corner. I've waited two years to fight again so I have really itchy knuckles.

"I can't wait to get in there now."

Despite still being a teenager, Muhammad is considered a hot prospect and he is determined to go all the way.

"I want to lift a world title, definitely," he said.

"A British title is something I'm looking for as well. I was at Frank's last show in Birmingham and there were two fighters fighting at my weight for the British title and I thought 'I can see myself here doing that'.

"I'm hoping for big things. I've trained long and hard and hopefully the work pays off."

When asked how he would describe himself as a fighter, he added: "I'm not afraid to get into a fight.

"I can be slick but I can take a shot or two – I don't know if that's a good or a bad thing but I can take a shot.

"I can give a shot too and put on a good show. I have the power and the height to put someone away.

"I'm freakishly tall for the weight and I might not look like I hit hard – I might not have the big muscles – but I have the leverage and I hit really hard.

"I'm a good fighter to watch, very exciting."