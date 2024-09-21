Bayley and Newport land knockout blows in finals

Sir John Bayley won the Harris Cup for the first time in 71 years while first division title-chasers Shifnal became the first winners of the consolation knockout for the new Harris Shield.

The finals were played at Bowring and the Bayley won an all-Premier League clash with St Georges by 33 shots on the newer green after making a strong start thanks to Spencer Clarke (21-7) and Ayden Smith (21-9).

But the Dragons levelled in the middle as Tony Rhodes (21-10) and Joe Killen (21-13) hit back, only for the Wellington side to dominate the latter stages with Chris Worthington (21-8) and Tom Roden (21-7) starring.

Vice-captain Roden said: “We started well, however St Georges showed their class and drew level after seven blocks. Fortunately it was our night as we won all of the last three games to get over the line.”

Shifnal dropped just one chalk in beating last year’s champions Newport on the old green by 56 chalks in the 10-a-side final of the Harris Shield.

But it took a great fightback by Paul Reeves from 14-2 down to win 21-18 at No.1 to put Shifnal on the right track on a night when Darrell Handley raced from running the Penn Open to star with a 21-5 card.

Captain Paul Beer declared: “There was some cracking bowling from both sides in a very respectful game which, early on, could have gone either way.

“Making a bit of history for a fairly new member of the first division is always going to feel great so now it’s onwards and upwards to the end of the season and see what that brings.”

n They may be struggling to reach the top of the pile in the Tanners Shropshire Bowling League but Prince of Wales Hotel have won its main knockout.

The Bynner Street club triumphed in the Tanners Cup final by nine shots after a cracking showdown against Hanwood at Old Shrewsbury.

Rob Jones gave them the perfect start to the 12-a-side climax with a 21-7 card at No.1, but Hanwood shared the first four and were right in the mix when Ian Williams won 21-9 at No.5.

Five successive, if close, winners then put the Prince Hotel on top and the side whose route to the Premier League play-offs is blocked by Castlefields’ second team, hung on despite losing the last two games.

On the other green at Old Shrewsbury, and also on Saturday night, Meole Brace won the 10-a-siDe final of the Champagne Cup against Bicton by 31 chalks with early wins by Gary Middleton (21-7) and Will Tyler (21-10) setting them up perfectly.