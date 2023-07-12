Ben’s big breakthrough is made in fine style at Bylet

In the money at Bylet, from left: Winner Ben Allen, LPP Open promoter Steve Reeves and runner-up Clay Flattley

His triumph in the final of the first LPP Open at Bylet came courtesy of a 21-16 victory over Clay Flattley and earned him a whopping £600 first prize.

Burway man Allen, winner of Ludlow League titles in the past, was quick out of the blocks in Sunday’s crunch game on the Bridgnorth club’s No.1 green and was soon 15-8 ahead.

Flattley, now back at St Georges, had to show all his open comps experienced to recover to 17-16 and lay two on.

“But Ben, who was impressive all day, rested Clay’s counting bowl out and then scored a good two next end and got a single for his first open victory,” said organiser Rob Burroughs. “In the semi-final Ben had an even start with Tom Killen (Shifnal) to be six across but then went 14-6 up and won 12.

“Clay had an early 9-5 deficit versus Ash Wellings of Hanwood, but then went 15-9 up. Ash got back to 19-16 down but Clay got the two he needed. Well done to Ben on his win and thank you to the Bylet for hosting and to the sponsors County Loos, Windows & Doors 2 U and Zero Waste Medals.”

Ludlow-based father of two girls, Allen had beaten the multi-titled former Burway team-mate Wayne Rogers 21-10 in the quarter-finals.

Self employed and 31 years old, his other scalps on the day were Martin Gaut (21-9), Sian Skleton (21-16) and Josh Newman (21-11).

Other quarter-final scores: Flattley 21 Peter Grimston 7; Wellings 21 Connor Warr 18; Killen 21 Peter Farmer 19.

Malpas Sports have wrapped up part one of a hoped-for Malpas Senior Citizens Bowling League double.

The division two leaders won the Cliff & Mary team doubles by beating Cholmondeley in the final at Farndon.

A winning margin of 17 shots did the trick with Ann Owen & Dave Carpenter the best of their three winners from four games 21-8.