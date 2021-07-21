Charlie Carvell is buzzing after striking Euro gold

Charlie Carvell and his GB under-20s relay team after winning gold in the European under-20 Championship

Carvell and his 400m Great Britain relay team-mates stormed to glory in Estonia over the weekend.

The success capped a memorable few days in Tallinn for Carvell, who has just turned 17, in his debut major GB action – in his first ever 4x400m relay experience. The 400m runner achieved a highly-commendable fourth place in his individual final, in which he was agonizingly just over a tenth of a second off a medal position in a time of 46.84.

But the Telford Athletic Club prospect and his exciting relay team, featuring Edward Faulds – who won gold in the individual 400m – Brodie Young and Samuel Reardon, swept their rivals aside and stormed to 4x400m gold in an under-20 world-leading time of 3:05.25.

It was also the fastest time recorded by a British 400m relay team this year, ousting both the under-23 and senior age groups.

Carvell, on the third leg, powered to a commanding split time of 46.76 to extend his team’s lead with Faulds then clocking an astonishing 44.97 for the final leg to seal glory. The win was GB’s first under-20s title since 2009 in Serbia.

Thomas Telford student Carvell said: “I am absolutely over the moon. Thank you to these boys, they are absolutely brilliant. We all did amazing, and I am so proud of us.”

The Shropshire youngster has enhanced his growing reputation with his stunning efforts on the continent, running against rivals more than two years his senior.

Stuart Hamilton, Carvell’s coach at Telford who joined him out in Estonia, praised the way the sprinter responded to individual medal disappointment for the relay.

The coach also revealed an unexpected drama and setback for the 17-year-old in his individual 400m final – in the shape of some local wildlife.

Hamilton said: “Charlie had a great time in Tallinn. He ran really well to win his heat and semi races and qualify for the 400m final. Understandably he felt a bit tired going final and an encounter with a bee on the final bend did not help.

“He was actually in last place at the 300m mark but then stormed home and just failed to catch third place runner.

“Obviously he was really disappointed about just missing out on a medal, however he had to pick himself up for the relay.

“He then ran really controlled third leg in the final and made sure he handed over the baton with a comfortable lead. I’m not sure if the team manger knew that was Charlie’s first-ever experience of a 400m relay.”

Carvell and his team have already made the decision not to compete against the cream of the world’s junior elite in the next month’s World under-20 Championship in Nairobi, Kenya, as they decided against travelling to Africa in the current climate.