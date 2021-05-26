Alice Kinsella: Olympics selection would be dream come true

England's Alice Kinsella

The 20-year-old, from Walsall and a member of Telford’s Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club, burst on to the international gymnastics scene with three medals on her Commonwealths debut on the Gold Coast three years ago, with all-around bronze and team silver topped with the balance beam title.

European gold on the beam in 2019 furthered her rise to prominence, and following the last of six trial events she now faces an anxious wait to discover whether she has cemented one of four GB spots on the plane to Japan.

Having grown up surrounded by sporting stardom – with father Mark a former Republic of Ireland international footballer and older brother Liam recently crowned Walsall player of the season – Kinsella is determined to add to her list of accolades on what she believes is the greatest stage.

“I don’t care what anyone says, gymnastics is definitely harder than football,” said Kinsella, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo. “Liam and I are very competitive, but all they have to do is kick a ball around while I’m doing no-handed flips on a four-inch-wide beam!

“I am very proud of what my dad and my brother have achieved – growing up and watching them be the best they could be has really motivated me to get to the top of the gymnastics ladder.

“Being selected for Tokyo would be a dream come true. My main aim would be just to enjoy it and take in the experience, but I’d like to think I could make all-round and beam finals, as well as the team final. In gymnastics anything can really happen on the day.”

While consumed by the stress of waiting for the final team selection Kinsella admits spending lockdown with boyfriend Will has helped her relax away from the gym, where she remains hard at work with little over two months to go until the Games.

And although he is a professional barber Kinsella has not let him near her hair during the pandemic, instead opting to wait for the reopening of salons in accordance with the easing of restrictions.

She added: “Will knows I don’t like to talk about gymnastics too much when I get home from training. He knows me well and he’s good with that.

“It’s important to chill out, and I’ve watched my fair share of Netflix. We’ve done a lot of walking throughout the pandemic as well, and now we’re starting to see more of our family and friends.

“I didn’t let him touch my hair during lockdown – definitely not! He asked me but I refused! I helped him once and I thought it turned out quite well. He did most of it, but I had to help him with the back.”