Fan column: Wolves break a hindrance to confidence

A season approaching its climax yet Wolves without precedent find themselves unencumbered by the burden of having to play any meaningful football for 25 days.

The kind of dispensation annually yearned for by the advocates of a mid-season break, but surely more of a hindrance than a beneficiary at this stage of a campaign. Especially with the team right now displaying the kind of confidence that had previously eluded them for so long.

Rob Edwards has indicated that a competitive friendly game will be played at Compton at some stage during this extended purdah, but the reality is that the Molineux fixture against Tottenham next month will be our first home game for a remarkable 50 days.