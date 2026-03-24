'An amazing feeling' - Shropshire gymnastics star makes history at British Championships

The 25-year-old Olympic bronze medallist returned to action at last weekend’s British Championships, just sixth months after giving birth to son, Parker.

Park Wrekin star Kinsella, whose comeback is so rare it has become the subject of a university research paper, exceeded her own expectations by finishing fourth in the beam final.

She said: "I'm absolutely shattered but I'm really happy.

"I kind of expected just to do (Saturday) but making the final was nice.

"I am doing it for my little boy, so being able to finish and look up to him in the crowd is an amazing feeling."

Kinsella, who took only a month off training after giving birth, has ambitions of becoming a three-time Olympian at the LA 2028 Games.

She continued: "It's nice to be back out on the floor. I was nervous (on Saturday), I thought I was going to bomb it but (Sunday) wasn't so bad.

"I was excited. I wasn't nervous at all, I just wanted to get on and off.

"It's been nice on the body to just do three days a week. It's not enough to feel super confident but I'm starting somewhere.

"After this, I'm upping it to four so we'll just see how it goes."