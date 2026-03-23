WATCH: Telford Tigers' Kyle Ferguson drops gloves for Bristol Pitbulls scrap as Tigers power to win ahead of play-offs

Tom Watkins' troops were made to work hard against the second-bottom visitors, with the scoreline level at 4-4 into the third period before Tigers pulled clear late on.

Finley Howells scored twice for Tigers, with Louie Newell on target to convert the crucial fifth with 12 minutes remaining.

The clash was also noteworthy as Telford creator-in-chief Eric Henderson chalked up his 100th point of the season with his side's sixth goal of the night. The Canadian finished with one goal and two assists. It also saw Telford's Kyle Ferguson and Bristol's Jake Bricknell entertain supporters with a fight with the scoreline late in the second period (watch above).

Tigers' victory sees them head into the post-season play-off action after a seventh-placed finish in NIHL National.

Watkins' side have been drawn in play-off group B, where they will contest Hull Seahawks, Leeds Knights and Milton Keynes Lightning in home and away double-headers over the next three weekends.

Tigers celebrate Finley Howells making it four. Edward Bowen / ebphotography

First up is a trip to Leeds on Saturday before the home return clash on Sunday (6pm). The top two teams in the group will compete in the final four weekend in Coventry on April 18 and 19.

Tigers were guilty of throwing away a lead on two occasions against a plucky Bristol side.

Quickfire early goals from Howells and Joe Aston inside five minutes saw the hosts race into a 2-0 lead but Bricknell fired back for 2-1.

Telford Tigers' Kyle Ferguson and Jake Bricknell of Bristol Pitbulls square up for a punch-up in Sunday night's clash. Both players were given a five-minute penalty for fighting. Pic: Jack Badger

Telford re-established the two-goal lead through Tate Shudra on 13 minutes but Mason Lipsey made it 3-2 a minute into the second period.

Top scorer Bricknell and Pitbulls took advantage of a power play with Scott McKenzie penalised for slashing to level things up.

It rallied Telford, who made it 4-3 through Howells after good work from Patrick Brown and Deakan Fielder. Pitbulls would not give in, however, and tied up again through Cameron Hamill to finish the second period, as Ferguson and Bricknell dropped the gloves at centre ice for a punch-up.

Tate Shudra on target. Pic: Edward Bowen / ebphotography

Joe Aston netted his side's second. Pic: Edward Bowen / ebphotography

The contest remained close until the final 10 minutes, when Newell finished after good work behind the goal from Henderson and David Thomson.

Henderson made it six with five minutes left with an assist from Nick Oliver before Pitbulls left an empty net with a late push and Thomson netted his 49th goal of the season to cap the win.