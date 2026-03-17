The Bees raced into a 2-0 lead inside the first 37 minutes of the game on Monday night before Adam Armstrong's superb finish put Wolves back into the contest.

They stayed in the game and Tolo Arokodare's second half header earned Rob Edwards' side a point.

For Brentford the result put a dent in their surprise push for a European spot - with many pundits having predicted Keith Andrews' side to go down at the start of the campaign.

Andrews was asked about Wolves and their battling second half performance in one of his post match interviews after the draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The former Wolves midfielder did give out praise to Edwards' players - but he also said some of them should have 'a good look in the mirror' and question why they are in the position they are - given their recent impressive form.

Tolu Arokodare (left) scored Wolves’ equaliser at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

The draw at Brentford comes after they fought back for a point against Premier League leaders Arsenal - before going on to beat both Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Andrews said: "I think Wolves have upped their game in recent weeks with their performances and results.

"Rob has done well on that front, but some of the players should have a good look in the mirror and ask why they find themselves in the position they are in, because there is a lot of talent in that squad.

"I think you can see that when you don't get things right against them, as other teams will testify to in recent weeks, then they can cause you serious problems.

"That is for Rob and others to discuss, my priority is us and what other people didn't do well."