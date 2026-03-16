Rob Edwards on his Wolves start and developing style of play

The head coach replaced Vitor Pereira and found Wolves bottom of the Premier League table on just two points from 11 games.

Edwards lost his first seven in charge and Wolves are likely to be relegated, despite some improvement in recent months.

When quizzed on not finding a new manager bounce when he arrived, Edwards said: "Unfortunately, it didn't (happen). With hindsight, looking back at where we were at, it wasn't going to be.

"We all wanted it. I wanted to be able to come in and just straight away pick up and get results.

"But the bottom line is, as a club, we had forgotten how to do that.