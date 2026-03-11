Which players should Wolves build next season's squad around?

Despite being 12 points from safety, which essentially becomes 13 points when taking into account Wolves' inferior goal difference, recent back-to-back top flight wins over Villa and Liverpool has some dreaming of a miracle survival attempt.

The comeback draw over Arsenal, alongside Wolves' favourable fixture list in the remaining games, are also reasons for some to be hopeful, but the reality is that it would take a monumental effort and a total collapse from the teams above them to achieve survival at this stage.

Wolves are set for a huge summer rebuild with a high turnover of players, but which players should Wolves build their team around next season in the Championship?

Rodrigo Gomes

The versatile 22-year-old has had plenty of attention of late after scoring in both wins over Villa and Liverpool at Molineux.

But even before that, despite his nasty groin injury this season, R.Gomes has proved to be a very capable footballer at this level.

He can play on either flank, at both wing-back and as a forward, and offers plenty of attacking flair and threat with his pace and unrelenting enthusiasm.

His eye for a goal has seen him score five this season in all competitions, despite having injury issues and often playing at wing-back.

Rodrigo Gomes (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

R.Gomes is in an unusual position in his career, too. By the summer he will have had two seasons in the Premier League but he is arguably not quite ready to start for another club in the top flight.

There are some clubs showing interest in him, however, as a potential squad player for next season.

Wolves would be wise to ensure that he is one of the players that they build the squad around in the Championship, as a regular starter, and if Rob Edwards changes to a back four then R.Gomes should be one of the club's main attackers.