Dave Edwards: A week of two halves for Wolves at Molineux

It's very rare you play a team back-to-back at the same venue in just four days and the first part of it was brilliant.

In an ideal world, you'd have wanted to swap the two results. Going through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup would have been more important to the fans at this stage of the season with Premier League safety looking increasingly unlikely.

But obviously you have to pick a team that you think is going to be competitive on that day and Rob Edwards got the tactics spot on, on Tuesday night.

They flooded the midfield, played a box against Liverpool's midfield three and it just meant that there wasn't a lot of room for Liverpool to manoeuvre through when they had the ball, and when there was a ball there to be won, that Wolves were more often than not able to come out on top and then find the extra man.

Wolves had technicians in there and were able to keep hold of the ball and they were really good at getting up to Liverpool's box, they just needed more creativity at the top end of the pitch.

They fully stayed in the game, made changes at the right time in the second half to bring some energy onto the pitch, all the substitutes had a terrific impact and they got their reward.