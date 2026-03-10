AFC Fylde 2 AFC Telford United 1: Walker stunner not enough for Bucks at title-chasers

The Bucks went in at half-time 1-0 to the good thanks to Remi Walker's stunning strike, but second-placed Fylde levelled through Felipe and then won it with Chris Merrie's late goal.

Khanya Leshabela had a shot parried by home goalkeeper Zac Jones early on, while Bucks' own custodian - Wolves loanee Josh Gracey - was forced into two saves of his own.

But there was no stopping the 19th-minute opener from Walker, who cut in from the left and curled a superb shot into the far corner of Jones' net.

Jamie Meddows just missed the target soon after, but the Coasters remained a threat.

Star Fylde striker Danny Ormerod - tipped for an EFL move by Telford boss Kevin Wilkin - headed a rebound over after Gracey had kept out a shot from Merrie.

Teenager Ormerod, the son of former Premier League striker Brett, carved one more opening before the half-time whistle - but Gracey was equal to it.

Telford almost doubled their lead from a corner at the start of the second half, hooking the ball over the crossbar, but Fylde were finally creating some sustained pressure and drew level when Preston loanee Felipe headed home from a corner.

The Bucks responded with Adan George firing an effort off target before the dangerous Walker curled a free-kick towards goal, only for Jones to palm the ball away.

Both sides continued to exchange shots on goal, but it was Fylde who grabbed the winner six minutes from time when Merrie turned the ball home from close range.

The Bucks tried to respond, but Jones was equal to George's strike as the title-chasing hosts held on for the final minutes.

In a big week for Telford, they face two of their play-off rivals next - with a trip to Scarborough on Saturday and a home game against FA Cup giant-killers Macclesfield next Tuesday.