"The better team won" - Rob Edwards reacts after Wolves' FA Cup defeat

Hwang Hee-chan's injury time finish proved to be nothing but a consolation as goals from Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones knocked Wolves out of the competition.

Edwards was particularly annoyed at the manner in which Wolves allowed Salah's strike, which came just four minutes after Robertson's opener, but he also felt the Reds deserved the result.

"It's not a tough one to take, the better team won," Edwards said.

"They were really good tonight and it was hard for us. I've got no qualms or excuses.

"I thought their level was excellent and I thought they deserved to win.

"We tried to stay in it as long as possible at half-time. We were relatively happy, even though I felt like they were clearly going to have a lot of the ball.