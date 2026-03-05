Big Championship play-off change which could affect Wolves and West Brom next season

The EFL announced its clubs had passed a proposal to increase the number of play-off participants from four to six at an all-club meeting on Thursday.

Supporters of the change believe it will create more interest in the run-in to the Championship season, as it gives more teams a chance to qualify for the post-season and a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

Teams finishing between third and eighth will be involved. The National League currently operates a six-team play-off tournament, where the teams finishing second and third progress straight to the semi-finals while those finishing fourth to seventh compete in quarter-finals.

The current format in the EFL – with a single-leg final at Wembley preceded by two-leg semi-finals – has been in place since the 1989-90 season.

The Championship play-off final has come to be regarded as the most lucrative single game in world football, given a place in the Premier League is at stake to the winners.

Sunderland were last season’s victors, overcoming Sheffield United 2-1. The success was estimated to have secured a minimum of £200million in extra income for the Black Cats.