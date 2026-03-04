Celebration time as The New Saints secure another title

Just as it looked as if the points between the league's top two sides would be shared on Tuesday night, Davies produced a fine finish to signal the start of the TNS celebrations.

The Park Hall club have now been crowned league champions for five seasons in a row - and this time they have done it with five games still remaining of the campaign.

Craig Harrison was delighted with his side's efforts as they responded well to the disappointment of last Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Barry Town United in the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

"Yes, obviously really pleased," said TNS head coach Harrison, reacting to his team, now 18 points clear as leaders, being league champions again.

"It’s been a dramatic game. It's been a tough 48 to 72 hours. We travelled down to South Wales. We didn't play the way we wanted to play, we were disappointed in our performance.

"Then to travel back, a 5.30 kick-off, and get back one, two o'clock in the morning and have almost just 24, maximum 40 hours recovery, and go again, and then win the game so late on when you think we're tiring and fatiguing, then we stepped up again.

"Then there was a bit more drama at the end, wasn't there? We concede another goal to make it 1-1, and then obviously to score the winner in 90-plus minutes is fantastic.

"What a dramatic way to win the league."

TNS took the lead against Connah’s Quay in the 83rd minute as Ben Wilson converted a penalty which was awarded after Harry Franklin was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Nomads - the last team to beat Saints in the league on New Year's Eve - were quickly level as Franklin made it 1-1 with a near post header.

But Saints made sure of victory, and the title, in stoppage time as Danny Redmond's cross found its way to Davies, facing his former club, and he controlled the ball before lifting it to the far top corner of the net to make TNS champions.

