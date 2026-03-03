Wolves seal 94th minute winner to record famous victory over Liverpool

A first half that was devoid of chances saw Wolves defend compactly to frustrate the Reds.

The game came alive late on when Wolves scored with their very first shot of the match, with a Rodrigo Gomes finish in the 78th minute.

A Wolves mistake allowed Mohamed Salah to snatch a quickfire equaliser, before both sides had chances to win it late on.

Following their late show against Villa, it was Wolves that took their chance again, with the help of a generous deflection, as Andre sent Molineux into raptures with a 94th minute winner to record Wolves’ first back-to-back wins of the season.

Analysis

Rob Edwards made four changes from the win over Villa last Friday, with one eye on the FA Cup clash with Liverpool this Friday night.

Matt Doherty, Ladislav Krejci, David Moller Wolfe and A.Gomes all came in, as Yerson Mosquera, Toti Gomes, Hugo Bueno and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde all dropped to the bench.

Hwang Hee-chan also made his return to the squad after missing five games with a calf injury.

Arne Slot made one change from Liverpool’s win over West Ham last time out, as Jeremie Frimpong came in for Joe Gomez at right-back.

The first chance of the game almost fell to Salah after Wolfe had lost his run, but Krejci and Santi Bueno did well to crowd him out in the box.

Wolves fans had been singing Diogo Jota’s name from the very beginning of the match, with this fixture being Liverpool’s first visit to Molineux since the attacker’s tragic passing.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Fans display a flag in memory of former Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers player Diego Jota during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at Molineux on March 03, 2026 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

In the 18th minute, to signify the number he wore for Wolves, home fans held up a banner with Jota’s face, which was received well by the travelling supporters.

Wolves had made a good start to the game and were limiting Liverpool’s chances, while also winning the midfield battle. Andre and Joao Gomes, in particular, were impressive.

The visitors had a better spell but were unable to fashion a clear chance, while Wolves’ defended resolutely to get to half-time with the score level.

As the second half began, Wolves were unchanged but Liverpool brought on Curtis Jones for Ryan Gravenberch in midfield.

The visitors started the second half much better as Wolves camped in their own box.

Liverpool somehow failed to score when a corner was flicked on by Hugo Ekitike and Jones had a tap-in at the far post, but managed to chest the ball on the line and hit the crossbar, before Wolves cleared.

Wolves made a triple change on the hour mark, in the hope of regaining a foothold in the game and it did give them more of an outlet going forward, although the majority of their work was being done defensively.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Jose Sa of Wolverhampton Wanderers punches the ball clear during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at Molineux on March 03, 2026 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Molineux was sent into raptures when in the 78th minute, with Wolves’ very first shot of the game, they took the lead.

Tolu Arokodare did superbly to win his dual and hold-up a long punt forward before playing in R.Gomes, who shrugged off Ibrahima Konate before dinking the ball over Alisson Becker.

Jose Sa maintained their lead with a stunning save to deny Rio Ngumoha, who shot through the crowd, but the goalkeeper palmed it onto the post.

Wolves were doing well on and off the ball and were dreaming of another three points, until Bellegarde foolishly gave the ball away with a dreadful midfield pass and Salah raced towards goal.

The attacker managed to squeeze his shot in at the near post, despite Sa getting a good hand to it.

As six minutes of added time were announced, Virgil Van Dijk had a big headed chance at the far post, but it was straight at Sa.

Wolves went up the other end and grabbed their second in dramatic fashion, to send Molineux wild.

Andre shaped onto his left foot on the edge of the box and his effort took a huge deflection off Gomez and beat Alisson, sending head coach Edwards racing down the touchline for the second game in a row.

Wolves saw out the remaining minutes to take all three points.

Key Moments

GOAL 78 R.Gomes puts Wolves ahead

GOAL 83 Salah drags Liverpool level

GOAL 94 Andre wins it in dramatic fashion for Wolves

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Tchatchoua, Doherty (Mosquera, 60), S.Bueno, Krejci, Wolfe (H.Bueno, 79), Andre, J.Gomes, A.Gomes (Bellegarde, 60), Mane (R.Gomes, 70), Armstrong (Arokodare, 60).

Subs not used: Johnstone, Toti, Lima, Hwang.

Liverpool: Alisson, Frimpong (Gomez, 72), Konate (Chiesa, 79), Van Dijk, Kerkez (Robertson, 65), Gravenberch (Jones, 45), Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo (Ngumoha, 65), Ekitike.

Subs not used: Mamardashvili, Ramsay, Nyoni, Morrison.