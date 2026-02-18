"He's impressed us" - Rob Edwards on Wolves' teenage hero after Arsenal draw

The 19-year-old was a late introduction for his senior debut and had a dream start when he dragged Wolves level in the 94th minute.

Edozie has been part of the match day squad in recent weeks and could now find more opportunities coming his way after making his mark.

"We're still learning about him, he's been training with us over this last week or two," Edwards said.

"He's impressed us with some really nice moments, he's technically a gifted player, but we're still learning about him ourselves.

"We just had a feeling. Bellegarde had been brilliant in the game but he's been out a while and not been playing as many minutes, and sometimes you have a feeling and then that gut is proved right.

"As he was coming on, I just put my arm around him and said, 'this could be your moment, go and take it'.