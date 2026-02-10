"They need to win" - Wolves boss puts pressure on rivals ahead of crunch clash

Wolves remain bottom of the Premier League and 18 points from safety with 13 games to go, with relegation to the Championship now expected to be a formality.

Edwards and the club are keen to remain competitive in the remaining games, but already have one eye on next season in their aim to bounce straight back.

Forest are just three points off the drop zone after their poor 3-1 defeat at Leeds last time out, and Edwards is expecting a lively atmosphere at the City Ground, where he says all of the pressure will be on the Forest.

"I think it's a good game for us," the Wolves head coach said.

"All the pressure now, for obvious reasons, is on them.

"With them being at home as well, the expectation will be on them. They need to win the game so we can go there and try, as always, to attack the game, try and be brave. Maybe with a little less pressure on.

"Going there most recently with Luton in the Premier League, there's an amazing atmosphere and the fans can really affect it, especially in recent years when they've done so well.

"It's a brilliant place to go and play. I'm really looking forward to that atmosphere.

"I can lean on my experience, the lads will have been there as well in recent years, we've all been there, it won't be anything that's new.

"But what we've got to try and do is take care of ourselves and if we do things right, try and quieten the crowd."

West Ham are trying to chase Forest down and drag them into the relegation mix, as the contest heats up to avoid the final relegation position in 18th, with Wolves and Burnley likely already down.

Hwang Hee-chan (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Edwards added: "There's obviously a lot of teams that are in that mix, that spot. There's good competition in those places.

"They've got a good team with good players. If it wasn't that long ago that we played them, it wasn't a great game. There was nothing really in it, but obviously they found a way to win it.

"We've got to try and find a way to do it ourselves this time. But again, it'll be a really challenging one against a well-organised team, as Sean's (Dyche) teams always are."

Wolves will be without Hwang Hee-chan and Toti Gomes for the game, while there will be a late fitness test for Andre, who remains a doubt.

Hwang came off in the first half against Chelsea at the weekend with a calf injury and has since had a scan.

The forward will now be sidelined for the foreseeable future, with no firm date on his return, amid plans for a second scan to determine the severity of the injury.

"Channy's out, it will be a few weeks," Edwards said.

"We'll rescan in a few weeks and see where he's at, it's his calf. It will be a number of weeks."

Toti is yet to rejoin team training due to a hamstring issue, but he is getting closer, while Wolves are sweating on the fitness of Andre.

The midfielder missed the Chelsea game with a slight calf problem and is now likely to miss tomorrow's match too.

"Andre has been outside jogging today and we'll give him as much time as possible and see where he's at," Edwards said.

"He's a doubt, but we want to give him as much time as possible. He's obviously an important player, even if we can have him involved, we'll see."