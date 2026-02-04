Kevin Wilkin hails AFC Telford United for bouncing back from FA Trophy disappointment with latest victory

Wlkin said: “Yeah, I’m delighted with it, especially off the back of the disappointment of Saturday. We were all a bit down in the dumps after Saturday's game, and to show the response tonight, with a good concentration and a good collective effort, it's a nice win for us.”

The disappointment Wilkin referred to was his team’s Isuzu FA Trophy exit to Yeovil Town, but his team dismissed any suggestion of a hangover. Second-half goals from Remi Walker, his twelfth in all competitions, and a late clincher from substitute Charlie Williams meant their 400-mile round trip was worthwhile.

A third successive midweek game on the road for the Bucks brought a third victory, and Wilkin recognised that it’s what his team does between matches that is helping them overcome the challenges.

“Absolutely. Some of the lads will probably be home at half three, possibly 4 o'clock before they get on with their onward journeys, so it's tough, and the important thing now is that, certainly everybody that's played, and a lot have played nearly the full game, that they rest up through the coming days so that we can be as fresh as we can for Worksop on Saturday," added Wilkin.