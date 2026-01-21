Crewe, Grimsby...and now Norwich: Some of West Brom's heaviest Championship defeats following Hawthorns horror show

Being hit for five without reply against a relegation rival left Albion fans in a state of shock. It was a truly awful night for Baggies supporters - with many questioning where they go from here.

The reaction to the defeat has seen many reference the bad days of the 1990s.

There were some shocking results back then and this Norwich nightmare is right up there with them.

Jonny Drury looks back on some of those results of the past and where this one ranks:

25/26 - West Brom 0-5 Norwich

In terms of results in the second tier, this is the worst home defeat in the club's history outside of the top flight. That is fact.

Even considering away games, this is right up there at the very top. A night that will head into the history books for all the wrong seasons.

21/22 - Nottingham Forest 4-0 West Brom

Still chasing a play-off spot - Albion were thumped by a resurgent Forest.