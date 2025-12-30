Shrewsbury Town player ratings v Grimsby: 7s handed out as Salop beaten late

Salop, beaten on the road on Boxing Day at Cheltenham Town, have endured a dreadful run of results either side of Christmas and, with Newport County winning on Monday night, the bottom of the League Two table has packed up at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Here are our player ratings from Lincolnshire, on a night when Town were competitive, but having failed to take advantage of the chances in front of goal throughout the course of the evening, they succumbed to a narrow defeat late on.

Shrewsbury Town player ratings (4-4-2)

Will Brook 6

Was forced into early action when he calmly claimed Darragh Burns' strike, after he'd found room on the edge of the box. His goal was exposed late in the game.

Luca Hoole 6

The right-back was attentive in his job for the most part, although didn't perhaps have the license to roam which he might've done as a wing back. The winning goal came from down Shrews' right.

Tom Anderson 7

Used to playing in a back three, this change in system required a shift in approach and mindset from Anderson and teammate Boyle, who admirably stood up to the task. Both players won headers to create a chance for Sang in the first half. Had to nail the timing of his challenges and won his fair share of headers.

Will Boyle 7