Shrewsbury Town vs Chesterfield: Key stats and facts ahead of League Two clash
Here are all the key stats and facts to know ahead of Shrewsbury Town’s League Two clash with Chesterfield this weekend.
Shrewsbury will be looking to extend their unbeaten home run at the Meadow to six League Two matches. Salop have won three of their last five home games, keeping a clean sheet in each of those victories.
Most recently, Shrewsbury drew at home with Gillingham and Grimsby Town, before securing a third consecutive draw on the road with a point at league leaders Walsall last weekend.
Chesterfield - form guide
League position: 7th (8W, 8D, 4L) - 32pts
Goals scored: 36
Goals conceded: 31
Home record: Won 5, drawn 4, lost 1
Away record: Won 3, drawn 4, lost 3
Recent form: One defeat in their last six league games (two wins, three draws, one loss)
Away form: Unbeaten in their last four away league matches (one win, three draws)
Top scorer: Lee Bonis - 5 goals
Most assists: Liam Mandeville - 5
Head-to-head - Shrewsbury Town vs Chesterfield
Shrewsbury wins: 12
Chesterfield wins: 20
Games drawn: 16
Last meetings
Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Chesterfield - League One - August 20, 2016,
Chesterfield 1-1 Shrewsbury Town - League One - March 11, 2017
Interesting facts (via EFL)
Salop have lost just two of their last 14 home football league matches against Chesterfield - W4 D8
Chesterfield have lost just one of their last six football league games against Shrewsbury Town - W3 D2
Chesterfield have scored 15 goals in the last six football league games against Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury remain the only team in League Two who have failed to score in both halves of the same game