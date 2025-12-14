'Shafted' - Shrewsbury hit out at Wolves after FA Cup ticket price reduction

Wolves have set prices at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, with Wycherley claiming that Shrewsbury will end up making more from their first round tie against South Shields.

The two teams will face off on January 10, after Shrewsbury reached this stage for the sixth time in seven seasons following wins over South Shields and Sutton United respectively.

Wycherley had been expecting a big pay day after drawing a lucrative tie against Premier League opponents and argued that the decision has once again "shafted" a club in the lower leagues.

'The lower league club gets shafted'

Richard Wycherley has claimed the decision to reduce tickets is in response to the relationship between Wolves supporters and its owners. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"The FA take 10 per cent, then the stewarding and policing costs come out, the VAT gets paid and the two clubs split what's left between them," Wycherley is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"The pricing belittles the competition and is disrespectful to the visiting club. They've already stopped replays and when the FA introduced the £10 10 years ago, it was as a minimum and not a maximum.

"We'll end up making more from our match at South Shields in the first round. We've written to Wolves to say we strongly disagree but what can we do?

"Yet again, the lower league club gets shafted. It's not our fault Wolves are reducing prices because the fans are up in arms about their owners."

Wolves have weighed in on the situation and say that the club received guidance on ticket pricing and have acted in the best interests of their supporters.

A Wolves spokesperson said: "While we respect Shrewsbury Town's view, our responsibility as the home club is to act in the best interests of our supporters, and that has guided the ticket pricing for this game."