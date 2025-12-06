Matty Stenson equals AFC Telford United club record in Southport draw

Kevin Wilkin's side made a quick start as they took the lead in just the fourth minute - as good work from Dylan Allen-Hadley and then cut it back for Remi Walker to fire home.

It was the Bucks who were the better side - with Walker denied a second by Southport keeper Chris Renshaw.

He then had to be sharp to turn away a Stenson effort - with the Bucks taking a slender lead into the break.

The Sandgrounders then hit back in the opening minutes of the second half - with Malakai McKenzie fired past Bucks keeper Josh Gracey.

And then hey turned it all around as Chris Sze capitalised on indecision from the Bucks to put his side in front.

But in a frantic start to the second half, Stenson was hauled down in the box and the Bucks handed a penalty.

Stenson was denied from the spot - but he turned home the re-bound to equal Andy Brown's all time club record.

The forward went close to a winner - with both sides having second half chances.