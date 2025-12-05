Shifnal braced for big day as Bury come to town

The former Football League club are bringing hundreds of fans with them to Shifnal’s Acoustafoam Stadium for Saturday’s Northern One West clash.

Bury, climbing back through the leagues after going bust in 2019, have already snapped up at least 500 tickets.

With both sides in the promotion mix, it is expected to be the biggest occasion at the Shropshire club since last year's play-off final when more than 1,000 fans were in attendance.

Shifnal manager Patterson, whose side lost the reverse fixture 3-0 in front of more than 3,000 supporters earlier this season, said: "It's going to be a great day. Bury have already taken 500 tickets and will be looking to sell more - it will be a great day for the club.